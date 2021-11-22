PTA Boasts a 98% Success Rate in Blocking Immoral Content on Social Media

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has said that the government has a 98 percent success rate in preventing the spread of objectionable and obscene videos on social media.

The successful implementation of the government’s strategy relies on compliance from various platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter, etc.

According to a PTA statement, the social media platforms in total have processed more than 9,04,000 complaints out of more than 9,16,000 complaints registered, surpassing the execution rate of 98 percent.

As per the report, TikTok was the leading platform in terms of compliance as it processed 99 percent of the complaints against 43,493 objectionable videos. SnackVideo remained second, with a 95 percent compliance rate, followed by Likee with 86 percent.

Similarly, YouTube blocked 82 percent of the 10,000 objectionable videos on PTA’s request. Furthermore, Facebook removed 53 percent of the content that was deemed against social values, while Twitter blocked nearly half of the 4,500 vulgar videos or posts, with a compliance rate of 46 percent.