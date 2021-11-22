Punjab Govt Changes Its Decision on School Closure Amid Smog

The Punjab government has decided to keep educational institutes in Lahore closed for three days every week as there seems to be no immediate let-up in the smog situation.

According to the official notification, the institutes will remain shut on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday while the directives will take effect from 27 November and will remain in place until 15 January 2022.

Speaking in this regard, Punjab Relief Commissioner Babar Hayat Tarar said that the decision has been taken to facilitate the students who were finding it difficult to make it to their educational institutes amid hazardous smog.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab government last week had decided against shutting down educational institutes regardless of the smog situation in the provincial capital.

Lahore has had extremely poor air quality for years, regularly featuring in the list of the top 10 cities with the worst air quality in the world.

To tackle smog this time around, the Punjab government imposed section 144 under which action is being taken against those causing air and pollution by burning crop stubble, industrial waste, and vehicular emissions.