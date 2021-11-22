Redmi K50 Gaming Edition Appears in a Detailed Leak

Xiaomiui is popular for sharing exclusive leaks on upcoming Xiaomi phones and MIUI updates. Last week, they shared hints on upcoming Redmi K50 and Xiaomi 12 models and now they have even more details on a possible K50 Gaming Edition.

In fact, the publication has shared details on two possible Redmi phones codenamed Matisse and Rubens. Their specifications were leaked through the MIUI code found in the IMEI database.

Xiaomi Matisse

According to the leak, the Matisse model will have three regional variants including China, India, and a Global variant. All of their model numbers were spotted in the IMEI database.

As always, it will flaunt the Redmi branding in China and Poco for the rest of the world. It is expected to release in China during December this year while the global and Indian models will roll out in the next few months.

However, Xiaomiui says that the company might not be able to make it in time as the handset’s software is still under development.

As for specifications, the phone will be powered by MediaTek’s latest flagship chipset, the 4nm Dimensity 9000. It will either have a 120Hz or 144Hz OLED display with an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The main camera will be a 64MP Sony IMX686 sensor besides a 13MP ultrawide unit, 8MP telemacro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. There will also be a variant with a 108MP main camera.

This phone is expected to go official in China as the Redmi K50 Gaming Edition and the Poco F4 GT in the global market.

Xiaomi Rubens

Rubens is rumored to be a China-only variant and will unsurprisingly carry the Redmi branding. It is expected to be the Redmi K50 Gaming Standard Edition. Xiaomiui says that it will sport the unannounced Dimensity 7000 SoC, a toned-down version of the flagship Dimensity 9000 chip.

We expect that it will have mostly the same specifications as the K50 Gaming Edition, but with a different chipset.

Its model number hints that it may release in April 2022.