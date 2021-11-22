SBP Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy Celebrates Children’s Day 2021 [Pictures]

Like all over the world, Children’s Day was celebrated at the National Hockey Stadium in Lahore.

In this special event of World Children’s Day that was organized by Sports Board Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy, national cricketers including Kamran Akmal, Muhammad Irfan, and Abdul Rehman enjoyed playing hockey alongside children.

According to details, a special festival for children was organized at the National Hockey Stadium on World Children’s Day.

The national cricketers took an active part in the event organized by Khawaja Junaid Hockey Academy for children. Cricketer Mohammad Irfan also showed his skills by playing hockey.

Kamran Akmal’s dodging contest was against Khawaja Junaid. Former off-spinner, Abdul Rehman, also mingled with the children playing hockey. The national cricketers appreciated the initiative of increasing the interest of children in sports. According to Khwaja Junaid, the goal is to celebrate Children’s Day by playing hockey.

Honorary Counselor German Embassy Islamabad, Arif Saeed, Secretary Hockey Federation, Asif Bajwa, Farzana Aqib Javed, and DG Sports Board Punjab, Javed Rasheed Choyan, also became a special part of World Children’s Day by spending time with children.

Here are the images of the event.