WhatsApp Will Soon Let You React to Messages Without Replying

WhatsApp’s latest beta version has revealed upcoming features yet again. As always, these features were reported by none other than WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp has been working on message reactions for a few months and the latest beta shows that the feature may be right around the corner. As the name says, the message reactions feature will let you react to messages with emojis without replying.

It works the same way as reacting to comments on Facebook or Instagram.

WhatsApp will even give you notifications when someone reacts to your message. The company had no plans on this feature before but started working on it later on for iOS users. It is now coming for Android users as well.

The feature appears to be limited to a few members of WhatsApp Beta only as not everyone has it at the moment. It should eventually roll out to the public beta and release as a stable update soon afterward.

WABetaInfo says that the feature is “planned to be released in a future update,”. This means that the feature is finalized already. It should not be long before it becomes widely available in the stable version of WhatsApp.