Second Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Expo Begins Tomorrow

The second Pakistan-Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) will begin tomorrow in Lagos, Nigeria as part of the product and geographical diversification initiatives undertaken by the Ministry of Commerce (MoC) under the ‘Look Africa’ policy.

A single country exhibition will also be held during the three-day event.

More than 113 leading Pakistani companies representing textiles, cosmetics, leather, food, pharmaceuticals, tractors, electrical appliances, fans, cables, steel, surgical equipment, paints, chemicals, IT and sports will participate in the event as per the official announcement.

Buyers from 15 countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including Nigeria, Niger, Senegal, Ghana, Togo, Ivory Coast, Gambia, and Guinea are expected to attend the event, and buyers from all the Nigerian states have been invited as well.

The Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, will lead the Pakistani delegation comprising businessmen and officials from the Ministry of Commerce and other government departments.

The first Pakistan Africa Trade Development Conference (PATDC) was held in Nairobi, Kenya, to cater to the East African countries, and the second PATDC for the Western part of Africa was delayed because of the COVID-19 travel restrictions.