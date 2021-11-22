The Sustainable City Signs an MoU With Ravi Urban Development Authority

The Sustainable City signed an MOU with the Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) during the Punjab International Business Conference organized in Dubai by the Punjab Board of Investment and Trade.

The conference focused on Punjab’s economic prowess and the numerous investment opportunities it presents to the world, and it was attended by the Minister for Industry and Commerce, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Finance Minister Punjab, Hashim Jawan Bakht, Minister for Higher Education Department and IT, Raja Yasir Humayun, and Advisor to CM on Tourism, Asif Mehmood, and CEO RUDA, Imran Amin.

The memoranda of understanding was signed by the CEO of RUDA, Imran Amin, and Chairman of Diamond Developers, Faris Saeed and Nasir Ahmed Mehmood, Group CEO Fatima International, for the development of The Sustainable City in Ravi City.

Commenting on this occasion, CEO of RUDA said, “Punjab is rapidly becoming the destination of choice for investments, and we are coming up with futuristic and game-changing projects that can attract foreign investors as well as nine million-plus diaspora across the world. We want to replicate the success of the Dubai business model, and collaborate with The Sustainable City in Dubai to develop a similar infrastructure at RUDA for sustainability”