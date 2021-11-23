First Phase of Pakistan Single Window to Complete in March 2022

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin on Tuesday expressed satisfaction on the overall progress made to implement Pakistan Single Window (PSW), the first phase of which would be completed in March 2022.

Tarin was presiding over the second meeting of the Governing Council (GC) of Pakistan Single Window (PSW), according to a press statement issued by the finance ministry. He lauded the efforts of Pakistan Customs in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as the lead agency of PSW program.

While assuring full support to the deep-rooted reforms being undertaken under PSW program, the finance adviser urged stronger collaboration with both public and private sector in order to create ownership and awareness.

He also directed PSW to focus on its outreach activities and allow the private sector to judge the performance of its system. Successful implementation of PSW is a major objective of the current government in order to promote trade competitiveness through enhanced transparency and efficiency, he added.

On the occasion, Secretary Governing Council gave a detailed presentation on the progress and challenges under the PSW program.

He apprised that Pakistan Customs after detailed working, with support from local and international experts, had designed and implemented PSW’s operational, governance, revenue and functional models to ensure efficacy and sustainability. The GC was updated on implementation status of decisions taken in the last meeting.

The secretary informed that an overarching legal framework was in place to support all initiatives under PSW. Despite delays in funding from donors and COVID-induced problems, solid progress has been achieved on PSW implementation.

The CEO, PSW informed that the first phase of PSW was under rollout and would be completed in March 2022. It would enable Pakistan to notify its commitments under the Trade Facilitation Agreement of WTO.

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and other participating Ministries/departments provided updates to the GC on their preparedness and co-operation in rollout of PSW system. All the involved ministries and stakeholders agreed on extending their cooperation and full support to make this program successful.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz, Secretary Commerce, Secretary Science and Technology, Governor SBP, Secretary to the Governing Council/Member Customs, FBR and senior officers from other ministries.