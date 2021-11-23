Hackers Steal Rs 5.8 Million From NBP ATM

Hackers have stolen more than Rs. 5.8 million cash from an ATM of a branch of the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) located in Pindi Bhattian, a city of Punjab’s Hafizabad district.

According to details, the cybercriminals used a device to hack the ATM tray that contained the banknotes of Rs. 5,000 denomination and took the entire tray with them.

Speaking in this regard, the manager of the bank has said that the security guards rushed to the ATM booth as soon as an alert was sent from the ATM to the bank’s head office when it turned off after getting hacked.

However, it was too late and the criminals managed to flee before the guards could reach the ATM.

The manager added that the ATM has been sealed and a case has been lodged against unidentified cybercriminals for hacking the ATM and stealing Rs. 5.8 million cash at the concerned police station.

Credible sources have disclosed that the police have referred the case to the Cybercrime Wing (CCW) of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for further investigation. The CCW teams are conducting raids in the city to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.

Last month, the NBP came under a massive cyberattack after hackers targeted a section of its computer system, causing disruption in the disbursement of salaries and pensions to millions of current and former government employees.

It took the NBP’s IT teams several days to fully restore its banking services, including ATMs and the payment of salaries and pensions for the month of November.