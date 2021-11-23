WhatsApp Updates its Privacy Policy After a Record €225 Million Fine

WhatsApp has seen endless controversy since it last updated its privacy policy earlier this year. The change compelled millions of users to migrate to other chatting apps.

Now, after several months, the chatting app has been forced to update its policy once again following a record €225 million fine. WhatsApp has said this update does not change how it collects data but meets the requirements of the European Union privacy regulators regarding transparency.

The biggest argument against WhatsApp was that it does not disclose how it collects and processes data from its users. It fails to adequately inform users how the app identifies people in their contact lists and more.

The change in policy will be effective in the UK and other European jurisdictions that have adopted the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR).