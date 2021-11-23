Imran Khan Wins International Sports Personality Award

Prime Minister Imran Khan has won the International Sports Personality Award in recognition of his services and efforts in the field of cricket for Pakistan.

Also known as the Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award, the premier has won the award for leading Pakistan to the 1992 World Cup triumph.

According to details, Chairman Dubai Sports Council, Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced Imran Khan as the winner of the International Sports Personality Award at an event held at Deep Dive, the world’s deepest diving pool situated in Dubai, on Monday.

Imran Khan will be officially conferred the International Sports Personality Award at a ceremony in the ongoing Dubai Expo on 9 January 2022.

The Muhammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Creative Sports Award was launched in 2009. Its purpose is to celebrate the sporting contributions of individuals, teams, and organizations. Unfortunately, the 2020 edition of the award was postponed due to the Coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions across the globe.

There are three main categories of the award; Individual Sports Creativity, Group Sports Creativity, and Corporate Sports Creativity. A cash prize of $2 million will be distributed among the winners of these categories for the 2021 edition of the award.