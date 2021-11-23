UAE Offers to Host Pakistan-India Series

Dubai Cricket Council Chairman, Abdul Rahman Falaknaz, has expressed his intentions to host Pakistan-India bilateral series. Falaknaz believes that UAE would be the perfect venue for the arch-rivals to renew the rivalry on the field and give their fans the joy to see the two countries face off against each other.

Falaknaz said, “The best thing would be to get India-Pakistan matches here. When Sharjah used to host India and Pakistan all those years ago, it was like a war. But it was a good war, it was a sporting war and it was fantastic.”

He said that they would try and convince the two cricket boards to play against each other in the country and they will try to conduct these matches on a regular basis. He added that it would be a fantastic opportunity to promote the game of cricket in the UAE and worldwide.

Falknaz said that he will try and convince the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to play a series against Pakistan and if they agree then Dubai will be willing to host the series between the two nations.

The two teams recently went head to head in Dubai in the 2021 T20 World Cup. The Men in Green ran riot at the ring of fire and defeated their arch-rivals by 10 wickets to register their first-ever World Cup victory against India.

Pakistan and India have not faced each other in a bilateral series since 2012/2013 when Pakistan toured India to play a three-match ODI series and a two-match T20I series. Pakistan won the ODI series 2-1 while the T20I series finished 1-1.