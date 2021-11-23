Teenage Girl From Lahore Commits Suicide After Scoring Low Marks

A ninth-grader in Greentown, Lahore, committed suicide after getting low marks in the SSC examination.

Advertisement

According to the police, 16-year-old Aqsa took her life by shooting herself in the head.

She was suffering from stress and anxiety after scoring low marks. Her sibling used to make fun of her, disheartening her to the point that she ended her life.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Changes Its Decision on School Closure Amid Smog

The body of the girl was shifted to the mortuary after the police collected evidence from the scene of the incident. Meanwhile, further investigations into the matter are underway.

ALSO READ Senate Panel Stresses Need for Speedy Justice in HASCOL Corruption Case

The pressure of scoring good marks in educational institutions has been taking a toll on many students for a long time. The predicament requires the collective efforts of the concerned authorities and families to recognize the capabilities and personalities of students instead of judging them based on their grades, and this could save and improve the lives of many dejected youngsters.