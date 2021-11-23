Vivo Launches Y76 5G With Dimensity 700 and 50MP Triple Camera

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo announced Y76s 5G in China earlier this month and has now revealed its vanilla version.

The company unveiled the Vivo Y76 5G in Malaysia, which features similar internals to the Y76s with variations included in the chipset, operating system, and camera.

Design & Display

The Vivo Y76 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD teardrop notch display, complete with a Full HD+ resolution of 1080×2408 pixels. The phone measures 163.84 x 75 x 7.79 mm, weighing only 175 grams.

The handset comes with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and is currently available in Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space color variations.

Internals & Storage

Vivo Y76 5G operates on the Android 11-based FunTouch OS 12. Powered by the octa-core Mediatek Dimensity 700 processor, the phone is equipped with 8GB RAM with internal storage of 128GB. Users can also virtually expand RAM capacity up to 4GB using the Extended RAM feature, in addition to a five-dimensional Liquid Cooling system, Multi-Turbo, and Ultra Game Mode 2.0.

The smartphone also comes equipped with a microSD card and supports dual SIMs.

Camera

Vivo Y76 is available with a triple rear camera including a 50MP primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a tertiary 2MP camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The smartphone is also equipped with a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

Y76 features a Super Night mode for both front and rear cameras. The smartphone also includes modes such as Ultra Stable Video and Dual-view video.

Battery & Pricing

Vivo Y76 5G packs a 4100 mAh battery with 44W Flash Charge support.

The handset will soon be live on different e-commerce websites such as Lazada, Shopee, and the official Vivo website for MYR 1,299 or USD 310.

Vivo Y76 Specifications

Chipset : Mediatek Density 700

: Mediatek Density 700 CPU : Arm Cortex-A76 @ Up to 2.2GHz

: Arm Cortex-A76 @ Up to 2.2GHz GPU : Arm Mali-G57 MC2

: Arm Mali-G57 MC2 OS : Android 11-based FunTouch OS 12

Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G

: Android 11-based FunTouch OS 12 Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G Display : 6.58-inches IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution

: 6.58-inches IPS LCD with an FHD+ resolution Memory RAM : 8GB Internal : 128GB Card Slot : Available

Camera Rear : 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro) Front : 16MP

Colors : Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space

: Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space Fingerprint Sensor : Available

: Available Face Lock : Available

: Available Battery : 4100mAh, 44W Flash Charge support

: 4100mAh, 44W Flash Charge support Price: $310