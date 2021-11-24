CAA Declares Lahore Airport Fit for Heavy Aircraft Operations

Allama Iqbal International Airport’s runway has been declared fit for heavy aircraft operations until 3rd November 2024.

A recent survey report of the Civil Aviation Authority’s (CAA) Directorate of Airspace and Aerodrome Regulations (DAAR) called the Lahore airport’s runway “world-class,” while declaring it “authentic for landing and take-off of Boeing and Airbus aircraft.”

As per the rules laid down by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), international airports across the world are audited every year to determine the quality of their runways and operational safety.

The DAAR certification allows large aircraft, including Boeing 747, 787, 777, and Airbus A330, A340, and A350, to operate at the Lahore airport under ICAO’s Aerodrome Reference 4E Code.

For those unaware, the aerodromes, including the movement area, maneuvering area, associated facilities, and equipment, are designed according to either one or more critical aircraft, which is the aircraft with the highest requirements that can use the airport.

As per the International Civil Aviation Organization Annex 14 Volume 1 and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency regulations for airports in Europe, each aerodrome is assigned an ‘Aerodrome Reference Code.’

The reference code is based on the Reference Field Length (first code number) and aircraft wingspan (second code letter) of the critical aircraft. For instance, a Reference Code 4E can accommodate an airplane with a reference field length of 1,800 m and above and a wingspan of up to 65 m.

In October this year, Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport had been certified for aircraft operation up to Aerodrome Reference Code 4E or below from 18 September 2021 to 17 September 2024.