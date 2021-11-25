Pakistan Conducts Successful Flight of Shaheen-1A Ballistic Missile

Pakistan today conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile. The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system.

The flight test was witnessed by Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Dr. Raza Samar, Chairman NESCOM, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on the successful conduct of the flight test. He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication, and commitment of scientists and engineers for their excellent contribution.

President, Prime Minister, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.