Talks Underway to End Petrol Pumps Strike

Due to the rising turmoil as a result of the petroleum dealers’ countrywide strike, the government is making active efforts to resolve the issue. Earlier today, a meeting took place between representatives of the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) and the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) to discuss a solution to the problem.

Advertisement

Sources privy to the matter told ProPakistani that the OCAC has asked the association to withdraw the strike call. The former insisted the PPDA work with the government and resolve the issue through peaceful dialogue.

ALSO READ List of Petrol Pumps That are Open Across Pakistan During the Ongoing Strike

During the meeting, it was also highlighted that the Petroleum Division has sent a summary of the increase in dealers’ margin to the cabinet and expects a response from it in short order.

OCAC Secretary-General, Syed Nazir Abbas Zaidi, requested the PPDA members to resolve the problem and cooperate with the government to benefit both the dealers and the masses. Sources also stated that the PPDA was considerate of the OCAC’s requests and is likely to withdraw its strike call.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) also engaged with the OCAC for the complete resumption of petroleum supplies through dealers’ sites.

ALSO READ Car Deliveries to Dealerships Across Pakistan Come to a Complete Halt

The body is currently monitoring and ensuring uninterrupted supplies through company-operated sites and ensuring product availability through timely transportation. It also advised Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to keep their depots operational round the clock. Site visits are also being conducted to ensure a smooth operation of the company operated petroleum outlets.