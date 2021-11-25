Pakistan Single Window Validates 21 Other Govt Agencies for Trade Information Portal

Pakistan Single Window (PSW) inches closer towards the launch of the cross-border trade-related Trade Information Portal of Pakistan (TIPP).

As per the details, the PSW team has achieved another milestone by validating the regulatory content of 21 OGAs (Other Government Agencies) as listed in PSW Act 2021 with the active contribution of all trade regulators.

TIPP serves as a single online repository for all cross-border trade-related information, including updated trade regulations, processes procedures, statistics, forms, information requirements, and fee structure. It will be fully operational by March 2022.

The validation workshops were held separately in Karachi and Islamabad from 16 to 17 November and 22 to 24 November, respectively. The validation workshops were able to get sign-offs from different government departments. TIPP’s OGAs refer to those government agencies that are mentioned in the import and export policy orders.

“Validation is a critical step until its regulator verifies the information for digitizing the regulatory measures with accuracy and correctness on a single trade facilitation portal,” states Umair Mahmood Siddiqui, Project Lead TIPP in PSW.

This trade validation process has brought in organizations that regulate 80% of trade quantum in Pakistan. For the first time, TIPP will have immediate and most recent trade statistics with regards to imports and exports from Pakistan.

The 100 percent content validation of different departments was completed, including DRAP, Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority, Ministry of Interior, Pakistan Tobacco Board, Alternative Energy Development Board, the Ozone Unit and International Cooperation (IC) wings of Ministry of Climate Change, EPA Punjab, and Pak EPA, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Pakistan Stone Development Company and PEMRA.

Moreover, the content validation was also completed for Narcotics Control Division, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Wildlife Department of KP, Ministry of Commerce, and Aviation Division. Furthermore, the validation included the Federal Seeds Certification and Registration Department under the Minister of National Food Security & Research. These also included PSQCA, Animal Quarantine Department, and the Department for Plant Protection. Additionally, partial validation was conducted by the Ministry of Defense Production.

Moreover, new content was created for the Department of Explosives, and new information was received from Engineering Development Board and Marine Fisheries Department.

Chief Executive Officer of PSW Aftab Haider appreciated the sign-offs from these government agencies and hoped that TIPP would serve as one window for all trade-related information in Pakistan. “TIPP is another transformative initiative under PSW which will benefit all stakeholders for conducting imports or exports around the world,” he added.

Besides achieving compliance with commitments under WTO’s Agreement on Trade Facilitation, the establishment of TIPP will greatly enhance transparency and ease of doing business for all stakeholders, including economic operators, investors, academia, and public sector organizations.

PSW is an initiative of Pakistan’s federal government focusing on transforming the trade and industry ecosystem. PSW encompasses multiple endeavors related to business processes re-engineering, integrated risk management, ports community systems, the introduction of new technology for trade management, data standardization and harmonization, and an integrated tariff management system.