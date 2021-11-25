PMD Forecasts Smog in Punjab in Next 24 Hours

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has stated that the plain areas of Punjab will be enveloped in smog or shallow fog over the next 24 hours.

Additionally, cold and dry weather has been predicted for most of the country.

Cloudy weather with light rain and snowfall is expected in a few places in the Northern areas as well.

Continental air prevailed over most of the plain areas of the country as per the synoptic situation. Additionally, a shallow westerly wave is also affecting the upper parts of Pakistan and will persist for the next 24 hours.

The weather was cold and dry in most parts of the country during the last 24 hours, and the lowest minimum temperatures recorded were -09 °C in Leh, -05 °C in Skardu, -03 °C in Astore, Gupis, and Ziarat, -02 °C in Kalam, and -01 °C in Anantnag, Hunza, and Gilgit.

In other news, the government of Punjab has instructed the private sector companies in Lahore to operate with 50 percent attendance until further notice.