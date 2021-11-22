Over 250 Officers Suspended for Fake Resolution of Complaints on Citizen’s Portal

The Punjab, KP, Sindh, and federal governments have suspended the officers who were found involved in faking resolution of the complaints to manipulate the users’ satisfaction level on the Pakistan Citizen’s Portal.

Advertisement

The action comes after an investigative report compiled by the PM Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) revealed that 254 government officials were involved in submitting spurious complaints and comments on the portal.

ALSO READ SBP Increases Minimum Profit Rate for Savings Accounts of All Banks

According to the report, 154 of the officers belonged to the Punjab government, 86 to the KP government, 11 to the federal government, and 3 to the Sindh government.

The report also recommended blocking all user IDs that were used by these officers in making spurious redressal of the complaints on the Pakistan Citizen Portal.

ALSO READ Pump Owners Refuse to Sell Petrol Over Profit Margins Issue

After the report was published last week, the premier had directed the respective provincial governments to take against all the officers involved in closing complaints without addressing them.

Speaking in this regard, the PM had said that he personally monitors the complaints on the portal, adding that stern action would be taken against officers faking resolution of public complaints.