Poco X4 (Redmi Note 11 Global Version) Might be Launching Soon

Poco X3 NFC was first released in September 2020 by Xiaomi. The latest leaks now reveal that the company has been working on the Poco X4 for their Indian consumers without NFC, and a Poco X4 NFC for the international market.

A few regulatory bodies have identified IMEIs in their listing linking the POCO X4 to be the Indian-exclusive and POCO X4 NFC to be the global variant of Xiaomi’s latest release.

The leak comes from the same source responsible for spotting the changes in an IMEI database. The source claims the latest handsets will be rebranded versions of the Redmi Note 11 Pro launched in China.

Supposedly, Poco X4 and Poco X4 NFC are rebranded versions of Redmi Note 11 revealed last month.

If the leaks turn out to be true then Poco X4/NFC will feature a 6.67-inch HD AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal UFS 2.2 storage, the Poco X4/NFC will also include a 108MP rear camera with an 8MP ultrawide and a 2MP macro lens with a 16MP front camera. The handset is most likely to be powered by a 5160 mAh battery along with 67W charging.

Finer specification details of the Poco X4 and Poco X4 NFC are still unclear. However, the mention of the models in the IMEI database implies that Xiaomi will soon be announcing the latest models.