SCO Signs MoU with Zong on Telecom Development in AJ&K and GB

Special Communications Organization (SCO), the largest and leading telecom services provider in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with China Mobile Pakistan (Zong) on different telecom projects and activities in AJ&K and GB regions.

Advertisement

The ceremony was attended by Major General Shahid Siddeeq (Director General SCO), Wang Hua (Chief Executive Officer Zong), Lu Jianhui (Chief Technical Officer Zong), and senior officials of SCO and Zong.

With this agreement, Zong will be harnessing the first-mover advantage by their strategic move to collaborate with SCO which is the significant market player in AJ&K and GB. Furthermore, SCO will also provide backhaul connectivity to Zong being their strategic partner for powering their massive rollout plan.

It is pertinent to note that SCO and Zong have a history of cooperation and support for each other for the provision of communication to the people of AJ&K and GB. SCO and Zong started this journey back in 2008 that will grow further to benefit the people of AJ&K and GB. In 2011, an agreement on roaming was signed between SCO and Zong.

DG SCO, Maj Gen Shahid Siddeeq, said, “Today we are expanding our strategic partnerships in the field of technology to affirm our greater commitment to providing the most advanced services to AJ&K and GB.”

“SCO aspires to bring all those digital and communication services to far-flung and deprived areas of AJ&K and GB that are available in major cities of Pakistan in collaboration with other cellular operators,” he added.