GENCO Issues Purchase Order for Repairing of GT-14 Without Determining Responsible Authority

The Senate Standing Committee on Power met under the chairmanship of Senator Saifullah Abro at the Parliament House to determine the responsible authority for the repair work of GT -14 (747 MW-Block-V).

The committee observed that the report for the repair and damage of GT-14 (747 MW-Block -V) was not submitted by the Power division. Upon repeated directions by the Chairman Committee, the inquiry report was tabled.

The committee noted that the inquiry report regarding the damage and repair of GT-14 (747 ME-Block-V) was incomplete in terms of the commercial and legal aspects covered in its ToRs. The committee observed that the inquiry committee was lacking the capacity to prepare the report.

Therefore, the committee unanimously decided and recommended that a new inquiry committee may be constituted on mutual consultation, without conflict of interest, outside GENCO of high-level experts (National or International). The chairman committee directed the Secretary Power Division to share the names of the experts with the committee.

The committee was also informed that a sum of $32 million has been designated for the repair and the Purchase Order (PO) for it has also been issued by GENCO-II. The chairman committee expressed astonishment at the fact a PO has been issued when the responsible authority for the damage and repair has not yet been determined. The chairman committee directed that the funds should not release until the new inquiry committee presents its report to the standing committee.

The chairman committee also raised the question on the members of the Board of Directors (BoD) of the Power Division and lamented the fact that most of the members of the BoD are non-engineers and non-technical.

On the matter of the recent test conducted for the post of ALM for PESCO by KMU, Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi said that the test was conducted by the KMU even after the committee recommended that the test should not be conducted by the KMU. He further said that their apprehensions proved correct on account of the mismanagement of the KMU. The officials informed the committee that the tests at the test centers where mismanagement took place were re-conducted. Senator Bahramand Khan Tangi said that the mismanagement in three centers had cast doubts over the credibility of the test conducted in the rest of the 13 centers. On the status of previous Junior Engineers whose agreement has been expired, the committee was informed that they will be re-tested under the rules.

Matter regarding the Independent Power Producers (IPP) and all IPPs projects under CPEC was deferred.

Earlier in the meeting, the committee members expressed displeasure on the absence of the Federal Minister and Secretary Power Division.

The meeting was attended by Senators Fida Muhammad, Saifullah Sarwar Khan Nyazaa, Zeeshan Khanzada, Sana Jamali, Haji Hidayatatullah Khan, and Bahramand Khan Tangi. Senior officers from the Ministry and its attached departments were also in attendance.