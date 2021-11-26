HEC Opens One-Window Facilitation Desk for Overseas Pakistanis

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) has established a special one-window facilitation desk for overseas Pakistanis.

It tweeted today (Friday, 26 November) that the facilitation desk will aid the “quick disposal of services, processing of cases, redressal of complaints, necessary guidance and other relevant services”.

The HEC nominated Director (Student Affairs Division) HEC as the Focal Person for this activity and asked overseas Pakistanis to send their queries and complaints to [email protected]

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is paying special attention to the long-neglected problems of overseas Pakistanis. Prime Minister Imran Khan, in particular, takes notice of all the complaints on the Pakistan Citizens Portal made by overseas Pakistanis and orders immediate redressal.

Additionally, special desks have been established in various government departments for this purpose, including the Foreign Office, National Savings, Human Resources, and the HEC.