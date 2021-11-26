Here’s Why Locally Assembled Proton Sagas’ Arrival in Pakistan is Good News

The B-Segment Sedans market of Pakistan is the most important when it comes to demand, but is not treated by the automakers as such. For a while, only a few automakers have ruled this segment with offerings that do fulfill the modern comfort, quality, and technology standards.

The recent launches of some B-Segment Sedans such as Honda City, Toyota Yaris, and Changan Alsvin have been received well by the car buyers, but due to the rising prices, there has been a gap in the market — especially after the discontinuation of the Suzuki Swift — whereby the customers struggle to find a ‘strong value’ in the A-Segment vehicle.

However, that concern is likely to subside soon, as the locally assembled units of Proton Saga have just become available at dealerships across Pakistan. The first batch of locally assembled SAGA has been dispatched to Proton Pakistan’s Dealerships nationwide for delivery to the customers.

It is a value-driven entry-level Sedan that is positioned as an upgrade for Hatchback customers who would have purchased Toyota Vitz, Honda Fit, and Suzuki Swift.

Performance

It is offered in Pakistan in three main variants — the Standard Manual, the Standard Auto, and the Premium Auto. All the variants are offered with a 1299 cc, naturally-aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. The engine will be paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic transmission, depending on the variant.

The car’s suspension setup consists of MacPherson struts in the front and a Torsion Bar Coil-Spring suspension at the back, allowing for a soft and smooth ride. It also has ventilated disc brakes with an Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) technology in the front and conventional drum brakes in the back.

Being a compact, lightweight vehicle, it also has a decent fuel economy of around 13-16 kilometers per liter, which makes it an ideal option in terms of daily driving in Pakistan.

Features

The Proton Saga could be a fairly strong contender among the local B-Segment vehicles as it has the following features:

Immobilizer System

Adjustable Steering with Infotainment Controls

Remote Trunk Opener

Dual front airbags

ISO Fix Child Seat Anchors

7-inch Smart Infotainment System

Foglamps

Anti-lock braking system (ABS)

DRLs (Top Trim)

Stability control (Top Trim)

Traction control (Top Trim)

Front parking sensors (Top Trim)

Reverse camera (Top Trim)

Ultimate Deciding Factor — Price

The main reason why the Proton Saga is a strong value is that it is the cheapest sedan in the Pakistani market. The Saga is to the Malaysian market what the Mehran once was to the Pakistani market — a ‘people’s car’. It is the first choice of car for most Malaysians and is seen by the hundreds on the road, in parking lots, and in neighborhoods all across the country.

Proton SAGA is going to become the first choice of car in the middle class due to its extremely competitive price point. Also, given the overall demand for small cars in Pakistan, the Saga seems to have all that it takes to become one of the top sellers across Pakistan.