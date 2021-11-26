Advertisement

NA Deputy Speaker to Chair Committee on Issues Related to NADRA

By ProPK Staff | Updated Nov 26, 2021 | 6:03 pm

National Assembly Deputy Speaker, Qasim Khan Suri, will head a Coordination Committee to look into the issues raised by Parliamentarians related to National Database Registration Authority (NADRA).

The Committee has been constituted by the Prime Minister of Pakistan on issues invariably raised by Parliamentarians related to National Data Base Registration Authority. A formal intimation has been sent to all concerned by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The ToRs of the Coordination Committee include the issue of blocked CNICs and other collective issues in that regard.

The Coordination Committee will comprise of MNAs Sardar Muhammad Israr Tareen, Khurram Shahzad, Niaz Ahmed Jakhar, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Gul Dad Khan, and Mehboob Shah.

