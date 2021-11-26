Pakistani Companies Sign MoUs Worth Millions at the Single Country Exhibition in Nigeria

The Single Country Exhibition under the “Look Africa Policy” of the Ministry of Commerce was organized in Lagos, Nigeria, from 24-25 November 2021. The Expo was jointly inaugurated by Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, along with Federal Minister for Trade and Industry of Nigeria and Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor Commerce.

Advertisement

More than 100 Pakistani companies from the Automotive, Engineering, Agro Food, Textile, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics, Kitchenware, Electrical, Surgical, Leather, Sports, and Information Technology/Services sectors put up stalls in the exhibition, which was organized by Trade Development Authority of Pakistan. Pakistan Software Export Board also participated, representing the Pakistani IT sector.

ALSO READ Daraz Eyes Expansion to Compete Against Amazon

Buyers from Nigeria and ECOWAS member states of West Africa, particularly from Benin, Cabo Verde, Ivory Coast, Ghana, Niger, Senegal, Sierra Leone, and Togo, attended the event, and B2B meetings were organized.

Twelve Pakistani companies from the Pharmaceutical, Automotive, Leather, and Sports sectors signed MoUs, ranging from $250,000 to $9 million, and it is expected that the MoUs will result in the finalization of export orders worth millions of dollars in the coming months. Pakistan Trade Missions based in Senegal, Sudan, Algeria, and Kenya also brought business delegations.

More than 4,000 businesspersons from Nigeria and ECOWAS region attended the event. Pakistani companies generated a lot of leads, and TDAP also facilitated their visit to local markets for a more hands-on experience of the Nigerian market.

The Pakistani exhibitors appreciated the efforts of the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan and the Pakistan High Commission in Nigeria for organizing the event and facilitation for their visas and logistics. Pakistani companies suggested that such single country exhibitions may be held after every 6 months in Africa to get more traction, to increase Pakistan’s exports, and to explore joint ventures with African companies.

Advertisement

ALSO READ No Plans to Increase Taxes in Mini-Budget: Tarin

The event strengthened the footprint of Pakistan’s exports into Africa, especially in West Africa. The exhibition helped Pakistani companies to fortify their presence and to create deeper inroads into the African market.