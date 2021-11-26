SPI-Based Weekly Inflation Declines Due to Decrease in Food Prices

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week ended November 25, 2021, recorded a decrease of 0.67 percent due to a decrease in the prices of some food items, says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year on year trend depicts an increase of 18.64 percent, mainly due increase in prices of electricity for Q1 (75.32%), LPG (74.85%), cooking oil 5 liters (58.34%), vegetable ghee 1 kg (57.87%), mustard oil (56.31%), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (56.01%), petrol (44.35%), washing soap (41.52%), diesel (40.21%) and chilies powdered (34.18%), while a major decrease was observed in the prices of onions (37.91%), pulse moong (28.20%), potatoes (25.82%), tomatoes (11.72%) and sugar (0.57%).

According to the latest data, the SPI went down from 169.29 percent during the week ended November 18, 2021, to 168.16 percent during the week under review.

The SPI for the consumption groups up to Rs. 17,733, Rs. 17,733 to Rs. 22,888, Rs. 22,889 to Rs. 29,517, Rs. 29,518 to Rs. 44,175 and for above Rs. 44,175 decreased by 0.81%, 0.82%, 0.76%, 0.73%, and 0.59% respectively.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 20 (45.10%) items increased 8 (15.69%) items decreased and 23 (45.10%) items remained stable, said the PBS in weekly SPI data.

The commodities which recorded a decrease in their prices during the period under review include tomatoes (15.42%), onions (7.43%), chicken farm broiler (6.62%), sugar (1.87%), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.95%), LPG (0.73%), rice irri-6/9 (0.59%) and gur (0.15%).

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices include Sufi washing soap (2.77%), bananas (2.11%), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (2.01%), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (SN), 5-liter tin each (1.32%), firewood whole 40 kg (1.09%), pulse masoor (1.03%), salt powdered (0.93%), potatoes (0.82%), mustard oil (0.77%), vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality 1 kg pouch each (0.59%), pulse gram (0.44%), eggs (0.39%), rice basmati broken (0.37%), pulse moong (0.35%), beef with bone (0.34%), garlic (0.16%), pulse mash (0.13%), curd (0.11%), milk fresh (0.11%) and cooked beef (0.04%).