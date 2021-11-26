Sports Exports Increase by 20% in First Four Months of FY 2021-22

Pakistan’s total exports of sports equipment have registered an increase of 20.73% in the first four months of the ongoing fiscal year as compared to the same period last year.

According to the data issued by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the country’s sporting equipment exports stood at $105.120 million between July and October in FY 2021-22. Pakistan had exported sports goods worth $87.070 million during the same period in FY 2020-21.

As always, the demand for Pakistan-made footballs is very high. The country exported footballs worth $50.148 million between July and October in FY 2021-22 as compared with the exports of $42.780 million in the same period last year, registering an increase of 17.22%.

The exports of gloves surged to $24.552 million in the first four months of the current financial year as compared to $23.163 million in the same period last year, reporting a growth of 6%.

The exports of other sporting goods increased to $30.420 million between July and October in FY 2021-22 as compared with the exports of $21.127 million in the same period last month, witnessing an increase of 43.99%.

Pakistan’s sports equipment exports stood at $27.228 million in October 2021 as compared with the $20.388 million worth of exports in the same period last year, showing a 33.55% year-on-year increase.

However, Pakistan’s exports of sporting goods on a month-on-month basis went down slightly in October as the country had exported sporting equipment worth $27.335 million in September, showing a decrease of 1.78%.