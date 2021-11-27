Xiaomi Ingres Could be Redmi K50 Pro/Poco F4 Pro: Report

We have been hearing about a mysterious Xiaomi phone codenamed “Ingres” since August. We have heard more details about it since then and now we finally have a possible market name for the device.

A new report from Xiaomiui shows that the Xiaomi Ingres has a shortened model number L11 which has previously been reported as the Redmi K50 Pro, the next flagship killer phone in the Redmi K series.

This phone has also appeared on the IMEI database recently, revealing different model numbers for different markets. This confirms that the Redmi K50 Pro will launch in China, India, and the global market. Here are the three model numbers for different regions.

22011211C – China

22011211G – Global

22011211I – India

As usual, we can expect to see the Redmi branding for China, Poco branding for the global market, and a Xiaomi moniker for India.

Previous reports from the MIUI code have shown that the Redmi K50 Pro will be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The phone is expected to sport a triple camera setup on the back including a 64MP OmniVision OV64B primary sensor, an ultrawide camera, and a macro shooter.

Some reports have mentioned a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, but reliable tipster Digital Chat Station says that it will keep an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for a launch date, the model numbers hint that the Redmi K50 Pro could launch in January 2022 in China, which means that we will have to wait until late Q1 2022 for a global release.