Azhar Ali Inches Closer to an Unwanted Record With Yet Another Duck

Pakistan’s former Test captain, Azhar Ali, continued his horrid run of form in Test cricket recently with a duck in the first innings of the first Test against Bangladesh.

The 36-year old, who has been a mainstay in the top three for Pakistan in Test cricket over the past decade, has joined an unwanted list in Test cricket. Azhar has now recorded the third-highest number of ducks in the top three in Test cricket history. This was Azhar’s 17th duck while batting in the top 3 in Test cricket and his 18th overall.

Former Sri Lankan captain, Marvan Atapattu, and former England captain, Mike Atherton, are the only two players who have registered more ducks than Azhar while batting in the top three. Atapattu also has 17 ducks to his name while batting in the top three but he took fewer innings to reach the unwanted milestone. Atherton, on the other hand, leads the list with 20 ducks to his name.

Azhar, who is regarded as one of the finest Pakistani batters in Test cricket history, has had a terrific Test career ever since his debut in 2010. The veteran batter, however, has not been able to deliver solid performances in recent times, which has put his place in the side under scrutiny.

The experienced top-order batter has scored 469 runs at an average of 39.08 in 8 Tests he has played so far in 2021. Although he has scored two half-centuries and one century during this period, he has also been dismissed for a duck three times.