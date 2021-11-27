Hasan Ali Smashes Multiple Records as He Picks Up a 5-fer Against Bangladesh

Pakistan’s ace right-arm seamer, Hasan Ali, rattled the Bangladesh batting unit on Day 2 of the first Test match as he finished with figures of 5/51 to dismiss Bangladesh for 330 in the first innings. This was Hasan’s fifth five-wicket haul in Test cricket in the calendar year and his sixth overall in his Test career.

Advertisement

ALSO READ West Indies Announces Squads for Pakistan Tour

Hasan has been in outstanding form in Test cricket ever since his comeback from the injury. The spearhead of the Pakistani bowling unit did not take part in a single Test match in 2020 due to injury but ever since his comeback he has taken 37 wickets at an average of 15.40 in 13 innings. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket in the current calendar year.

The 27-year old created multiple records in his exceptional bowling spell. He became the second-highest Pakistani bowler with the most five-wicket hauls in a calendar year. Former fast bowler, Waqar Younis holds the record for most five-wicket hauls in a calendar year by a Pakistani bowler as he took six 5-fers in 1993.

Hasan’s fifth five-wicket haul in 2021 equaled the record of Yasir Shah, Saqlain Mushtaq, Imran Khan, and Waqar Younis who had taken five-wicket hauls in a calendar year on previous occasions. Hasan only took 13 innings to achieve the milestone of five 5-fers in the calendar year. In comparison, Saqlain Mushtaq took 13 innings and Imran Khan took 17 innings to achieve the feat. Waqar’s six five-wicket hauls on the other hand came in only 12 innings.

ALSO READ Mohammad Amir Announces a Condition to Come Out of Retirement

Hasan’s 5/51 is also the best bowling figure by a fast bowler at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhry Stadium in Chattogram. Former Bangladeshi fast bowler, Shahdat Hossain previously held the record as he finished with figures of 5/71 against India in 2010.

Hasan’s magnificent bowling early on in the morning has put Pakistan in a strong position to take the lead over Bangladesh and post a daunting total on the board.