Dimensity 7000 Phone Chip to Rival Qualcomm’s High-End Offerings [Leak]

Last week, MediaTek unveiled the fastest smartphone chip in the world, the Dimensity 9000. The Taiwanese chipmaker plans to officially announce it through a dedicated event on December 19 but rumors suggest that it will be accompanied by another high-end chip.

Advertisement

Reliable tipster Digital Chat Station says that the new Dimensity 7000 will join the Dimensity 9000 on December 19. The tipster has also shared key details of the SoC, which show that it will rival the likes of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870.

According to the tipster, MediaTek’s upcoming chip will be built on TSMC’s 5nm process with an octa-core CPU, which will include four Cortex-A78 high-performance cores at 2.75GHz and four Cortex A55 efficiency cores running at 2.0GHz.

Its GPU will be the Mali-G510 MC6 and the same tipster had said last week that it will also support 75W fast charging. These specifications hint that 7000 could be close to the Dimensity 1200 in terms of performance.

Redmi’s General Manager Lu Weibing has already confirmed that they will be one of the first companies in the world to launch a Dimensity 7000 powered smartphone.

Rumor has it that internal testing for the Dimensity 7000 has already started so it is quite possible that we will see an official launch in December 2021. We can expect to see it in smartphones by January 2022.