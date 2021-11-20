MediaTek Announces the World’s Fastest Smartphone Chip

MediaTek has become the first to announce its next-generation flagship smartphone chip, the Dimensity 9000. The Dimensity 9000 is the world’s first smartphone chip based on TSMC’s 4nm node and has also become the world’s fastest phone chip, at least on benchmark results.

The SoC has not only surpassed the current Android flagship Snapdragon 888 but the king of all smartphone chips Apple A15 Bionic as well. But of course, it remains to be seen whether MediaTek can hold this record when its rivals Qualcomm and Apple release their own next-gen chips.

Thanks to the new TSMC 4nm process, the Dimensity 9000 has improved on performance and power efficiency at the same time. It is the world’s first phone chip to use a Cortex X2 CPU core clocked at 3.05 GHz and also the first to bring Bluetooth 5.3.

Its CPU configuration is arranged into a 1+3+4 setup. Other than the Cortex X2 “ultra” CPU core, it has a 3x cluster of “super cores”, namely Cortex-A710 clocked at 2.85 GHz and four efficiency cores of Cortex A510 running at 1.8 GHz. The new Mali-G710 GPU has 10 cores and support for ray tracing graphics to get close to PC visuals in video games.

The chip has support for LPDDR5x RAM speeds of up to 7500Mbps and it gets 14MB of cache, up from last generation’s 8MB. On paper, the Dimensity 9000’s Image Signal Processor (ISP) can capture 4K HDR video from three cameras at the same time. It is capable of processing a total of 270 frames per second to output an 18-bit 4K HDR video. It also supports up to 320MP camera sensors.

The new 5G modem still has no mmWave 5G support, but it does have sub-6Ghz 5G support with theoretical download speeds of up to 7Gbps. The modem also brings better power efficiency for active and standby 5G connections.

As for AI, the chip brings 4x faster performance than the previous generation and MediaTek claims that the AI capabilities are 16% better than the Google Tensor chip.

MediaTek says that we can expect to see the first wave of Dimensity 9000 smartphones in Q1 2022.