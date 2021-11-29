Faisal Iqbal in Trouble for Taking Days Off From QeA Trophy for T10 League

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to take disciplinary action against former Test cricketer and Balochistan head coach, Faisal Iqbal.

Advertisement

According to reports, the cricket board has decided to serve a show-cause notice to Faisal Iqbal for coaching in the Abu Dhabi T-10 League without prior consent from the administration.

As per reports, Iqbal had taken leaves from the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy citing mental fatigue. However, instead of taking the rest, the former top-order batsman left for Abu Dhabi where he is coaching the Northern Warriors.

ALSO READ Shaheen Overtakes Ashwin to Become the Leading Wicket-Taker in 2021

A PCB spokesperson confirmed that an investigation was underway against him as he left the country without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is a violation of his contract.

As per the spokesperson, the show cause notice would be sent to him soon over violations of more than one clause.

This is not the first time that he has been part of a controversy. He was previously removed as the head coach of the Balochistan team in September 2020 due to an inquiry against him in PIA. He had been accused of submitting a fake matriculation certificate in 2003 when he represented the department in the domestic circuit.

Advertisement

ALSO READ PostEx Completes One of Pakistan’s Biggest Seed Funding Rounds

In a press release, the PCB had said that it was ‘withdrawing’ Faisal Iqbal until the PIA gives him a “clean chit along with a NOC.”

The PCB said that the decision was taken after he admitted that the PIA was “looking into a matter” regarding his employment.

He was, however, restored to his position within a week after obtaining a NOC from the national airline.