Shaheen Overtakes Ashwin to Become the Leading Wicket-Taker in 2021

Pakistan’s ace left-arm pacer, Shaheen Afridi, has become the leading wicket-taker in Test cricket in 2021 after an exceptional spell in the ongoing first Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. Shaheen picked up a five-wicket haul as Pakistan dismissed Bangladesh for 157 in their second innings. This was Shaheen’s third five-wicket haul of his Test career.

The 21-year-old has picked up 44 wickets so far in the calendar year and surpassed the wicket tally of Indian spinner, Ravichandran Ashwin, who has picked up 42 wickets in the current calendar year. Shaheen has picked up 44 wickets at an average of 17.45 in 15 innings while Ashwin has picked up 42 wickets at an average of 18.71 in 14 innings in 2021. Shaheen’s fast bowling partner, Hasan Ali, is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the calendar year with 39 wickets to his name so far.

The fiery left-arm pacer has established himself as one of the best fast bowlers in world cricket. He has been in sensational form over the past year in all three formats and has picked up a total of 70 wickets at an average of 23.68 in all three formats in 2021.

Here are the leading wicket-takers in Test cricket in 2021:

Player Matches Wickets Average Shaheen Afridi 8* 44 17.45 Ravichandran Ashwin 7* 42 18.71 Hasan Ali 7* 39 15.94 Axar Patel 4* 32 11.09 James Anderson 10 32 23.40

*Match currently in progress