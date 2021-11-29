How to Buy Bitcoin & Ethereum in Pakistan on OKEx

Recently, the adoption of cryptocurrencies is growing rapidly in Pakistan. A great way to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is to use popular crypto buying & selling platforms, like OKEx.

OKEx believes in making crypto trading easy and accessible for everyone and now offers multiple options to users for buying cryptocurrencies using Pakistani FIAT currency, i.e. PKR.

What is OKEx?

OKEx is a world-leading cryptocurrency exchange that provides hundreds of trading pairs for spot and derivatives. The platform gives you opportunities in both rising and falling markets, and allows you to trade the most popular cryptocurrency pairs, with leverage on-demand.

OKEx offers a variety of order types and trading tools including automated bot trading, and the lowest fees among competitors — everything you need to fully embrace the trading experience.

Combining traditional and advanced trading features, a user-friendly interface, and 24/7 customer support, OKEx offers an all-in-one solution for your cryptocurrency trading needs.

OKEx P2P (Peer-to-Peer) Trading Platform

OKEx features a P2P trading platform where Pakistanis can buy cryptocurrencies safely within a few minutes without putting themselves at any risk.

Peer-to-Peer trading, or P2P, provides a platform where buyers and sellers can interact with each other in real-time. OKEx acts as a third party in this case where it keeps all transactions secure using an escrow system.

How to buy crypto using OKEx?

It’s simple to buy Bitcoin or other cryptos like USDT for the best price on OKEx.

To buy crypto, you need to first sign up on OKEx and verify your identity. You can sign up via email or phone number, whatever suits you best

After signing up and entering the verification number, you can go ahead and click on ‘Buy crypto’

Navigate to Buy/Sell from the top menu on the homepage. Click on P2P Trade in the submenu to go to the P2P section

After selecting the currency you’d want to buy, click on the ‘Buy USDT’ option

Finally, add and confirm credentials in the following steps

If you’re using the OKEx app, make the following selections for P2P:

Now type the amount of coins, or in this case USDT, you’d want to buy

Since there’s a timeframe to complete all steps, be swift and make selections accordingly

10 minutes after you confirm your money transfer into the trader’s account, crypto holdings against your payment will be released into your wallet on the OKEx app, and you’ll be able to trade against the crypto markets without further ado

The OKEx P2P platform has proven to be a popular marketplace for traders to make fee-free fiat-to-crypto transactions with each other across the trading board, using a wide range of local payment methods.

P2P Trade is also directly linked to traders’ OKEx accounts, constituting an important attribute of the exchange, thus allowing traders to access the wider OKEx trading ecosystem. Thanks to the expansion of its service, P2P Trade will also support 14 new payment methods including bank transfers, Yandex Money, and JazzCash.

After you have purchased USDT or Bitcoin, you can now use this crypto for trading on OKEx spot for exchanging it to other cryptos.

Here is the complete guide on how to perform a spot trade on OKEx in 5 simple steps:

Step 1

Go to OKEx website www.okex.com and click on “Trade” at the top bar.

Now two options will be displayed to you – Basic Trading & Margin Trading. Click on “Basic Trading” to trade spot.

Step 2

Click on the small arrow beside market pair on the left of the screen below OKEx logo to open the search bar to search for the token pair you want to trade in.

Step 3

Once you have selected the pair you want to trade in, you are ready to place the buy or sell order from the left side of the screen. Select buy or sell as per your requirement.

Step 4

Now that you have decided whether to buy or sell, you can proceed further to select the type of order you want to place. By default, it’s a limit order, but you can select the market or stop order too as per your choice. To change the order type click on the order type name just below the Buy/Sell option.

Step 5

Enter the price and quantity of cryptocurrency that you want to buy or sell. Then click on the Buy/Sell button at the bottom to confirm and place your order.

Your order can now be seen on the open orders tab below the orderbook, if it wasn’t a market order. You can manage your order from here.

In case of any difficulties or queries while placing your order, feel free to reach out to our online chat support team from the top right corner.

Note: P2P trading on OKEx is a reliable and secure method to buy and sell cryptocurrency, however, it still has minor risks which are outlined in the P2P trading guide mentioned above.