Tarin Orders FBR to Launch Taxpayer Outreach Initiative to Improve Revenue Collection

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to launch the taxpayer outreach initiative at the earliest to expand the existing tax base and improve the revenue collection.

Shaukat Tarin was chairing a meeting on broadening of the tax base at Finance Division on Monday. The meeting was attended, among others, by Chairman FBR Dr. Muhammad Ashfaq Ahmad, senior FBR officers, and officials from the Finance Division.

The Chairman FBR and his team gave a detailed presentation on the progress on readiness for potential taxpayer outreach initiatives to boost revenue growth and resource mobilization.

Dr. Ahmad said pragmatic steps had been initiated for the compilation of data with the support of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA). He added that the data would be available to potential and current taxpayers in a presentable and comprehensible manner through a web portal.

Expressing confidence in FRB, the Advisor lauded its steps and stressed that efficient and robust communication with the taxpayers should be carried out to harness public support for FBR efforts to broaden the tax base and promote a tax compliant culture in the country.

Key challenges facing FBR in reaching out to potential and current taxpayers, creating public awareness, and taking confidence-building measures were also discussed in the meeting.