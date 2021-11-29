Advertisement

Veteran Journalist Muhammad Ziauddin Passes Away

By Rizvi Syed | Updated Nov 29, 2021 | 11:41 am
journalist Ziauddin passes away

Veteran journalist Muhammad Ziauddin has passed away at the age of 83 after a prolonged illness. He breathed his last at his Islamabad residence on Monday morning, according to his family.

Ziauddin was regarded as an icon of journalism. Born in 1938 in Madras, India, he migrated to Pakistan in 1952 at the age of 14. He became a journalist when he was 23 and continued working in this field until the last days of his life.

Ziauddin had an illustrious career spanning over 60 years. He served as the editor of Dawn, The News International, and The Express Tribune.

He also served as the Assistant Secretary-General for the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, and later on as the President of the South Asia Free Media Association from 2002 to 2006.

Condolences poured in from the journalism community as soon as the news of his demise went out.

 

Rizvi Syed
