Muhammad Waseem is The First Pakistani to Win World Boxing Council Silver Title

Pakistan’s ace boxer Muhammad Waseem beat Colombia’s Rober Barrera to bag the World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver World Title. Waseem is the first Pakistani boxer to lift the title. Despite suffering serious cuts over his left eye and his right cheekbone, Waseem won the fight comfortably by a unanimous decision.

Waseem, nicknamed “The Falcon”, has taken another step in securing a shot at the Flyweight World Title. Waseem’s bout against Barrera was for two titles, WBA World Eliminator and WBC Silver. The 34-year old created history as he became the first Pakistani to become a two-time world champion.

The Falcon took upon the challenge put up by Barrera and secured victory after a resounding performance in the final two rounds of the bout. The final scores of the fight were 115-113, 115-114, and 117-11 in favor of Waseem as he won the fight through a unanimous decision.

An emotional Waseem at the end of his fight thanked his trainers and the supporters for their unconditional support throughout the past few months.

“I would like to thank my trainers who prepared me strongly for this fight. I am happy to accomplish yet another milestone for Pakistan. Fans’ support boosted my confidence and I thank them for their support,” Waseem remarked at his victory speech at the end of the fight.