Zameen.com Organizes Property Sales Event in Karachi

Pakistan’s leading real estate enterprise, Zameen.com, recently organized a 2-day-long Property Sales Event (PSE) at the Ramada Hotel in Karachi. A large number of people attended the event, however, all government-sanctioned SOPs for the prevention of COVID-19 were observed by the attendees and the event organizers.

The event featured 25+ real estate projects from Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, and Quetta, for which Zameen.com is the exclusive sales and marketing partner, including Burj Al Jinnah, Aman Golf View, the Mega Mall and Residency, Omega Mall North Karachi, Omega Mall Airport, Oasis Park Residencia, and FalakNaz Dream Villas, Cliff Vista, Maymar Pride, Sum Sum Housing Scheme. In addition, special deals and discounts were offered to the attendees during the event.

Zameen’s Senior Director (South) Taha Mehmood was present on the occasion and was accompanied by Zameen Director Agha Israr, Associate Director Hyderabad Asim Bhatti, and Associate Directors Karachi Shoaib Anees, Asghar Ali, and Sultan Ahmed Zaman.

Speaking on the occasion, Zameen.com’s Senior Director (South) Taha Mehmood stated that the purpose of the Property Sales Events was to deliver the best and most trustworthy projects and investment advice to the public under one roof. The projects onboarded by Zameen offered potential customers the best facilities in the market and incredible investment opportunities with great returns.

He added that while the COIVD-19 pandemic had affected industries across the world, including the local real estate sector, things were already looking much better, and that in the coming months the property market would present avenues for growth and profit for all.

During the event, Zameen.com’s Sales Experts took the time to present a statistical overview of the current market situation, in addition to providing information on safe and secure real estate investment opportunities in the city and beyond. The efforts of Zameen.com in this regard were appreciated by the large crowd of attendees at the event.