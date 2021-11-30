Exam Superintendent Caught Red-Handed While Taking Bribe [Video]

In a major operation, the Anti-Corruption Rawalpindi arrested on Tuesday the Exam Superintendent of Government (Christian) Higher Secondary School Raja Bazar for taking a bribe of thousands of rupees from a student.

The supplementary intermediate exams for elective subjects under the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi had started on 27 November.

DG Anti-Corruption Punjab, Muhammad Gohar Nafees told media that a special team of the Anti-Corruption Department conducted a trap raid and arrested SST Ishtiaq, who was posted as the Senior Superintendent of Exams at the said exam center. A video of the incident was also made in which the accused can be seen receiving the money.

“The Circle Officer Rawalpindi, Zulfiqar Bazid, led by Magistrate, Talat Waheed, conducted a successful trap raid and recovered marked notes of Rs. 25,000 from the accused on the spot,” the DG Anti-Corruption said, adding that the accused had received a total bribe of Rs. 65,000 from the plaintiff for increasing his numbers.

He said that the plaintiff, Danish Raza, is a student of Class XII and a candidate at the said examination center.