Fake Overseas Recruitment Agency “Backed” By Fauji Foundation Scams Thousands

A couple of thousand citizens staged a protest outside Fauji Foundation in Rawalpindi earlier today who alleged that the latter deprived them of their hard-earned millions on the pretense of jobs in the Middle East.

Advertisement

The situation escalated to such an extent that the administration of Fauji Foundation was forced to call Punjab Rangers to appease the raging protestors.

ALSO READ Economy Will Recover Despite Inflation: Finance Ministry

According to details, a fake overseas recruitment agency claiming to be backed by Fauji Foundation launched a campaign on social media platforms for jobs in the police departments of Qatar and Bahrain.

Thousands of citizens applied for these jobs as the spurious recruiter siphoned off millions of rupees as application fees.

The recruiter had initially called the applicants for tests and interviews on 16 November as well. However, the Fauji Foundation administration dispersed them and said that it had launched no recruitment drive.

After this, the Fauji Foundation administration took to different print and electronic media platforms and warned the public that it had not authorized any overseas employment agency for the recruitment in the police departments of Qatar and Bahrain.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Medical Workers Can Now Attest Documents Online

Notwithstanding, the fake overseas recruitment agency launched a campaign on social media, calling the applicants for tests and interviews on 30 November at the same venue. The applicants assembled outside Fauji Foundation once again today and turned violent after the administration told them they have been scammed.

Meanwhile, the Fauji Foundation administration has also filed a case against the fake recruiter in the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the latter has started an investigation.