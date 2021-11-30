Nvidia is Preparing to Launch Next-Gen RTX 4000 Graphic Cards for PCs

Amid the global semiconductor shortage, gamers are struggling to get their hands on Nvidia’s RTX 3000 graphic cards (or any GPU for that matter) for their PCs. But that hasn’t stopped the company from working on the next generation of its RTX GPUs.

A new supply chain leak from Nvidia’s Taiwanese suppliers reveals that the company is preparing for the RTX 4000 GPU lineup.

Previous reports have said that these GPUs will be based on TSMC’s 5nm process node and will be using Nvidia’s next-generation Ada Lovelace GPU architecture. These technical specifications were shared by tipsters in the past, but today’s news comes directly from Taiwanese factories that will work on the new GPUs, lending credence to previous leaks.

DigiTimes: (2021.11.30): "Nvidia gaming GPUs getting major refresh next year, Taiwan factories all-out to support 5nm RTX40 generation" pic.twitter.com/K2fdjjhE3E — RetiredEngineer® (@chiakokhua) November 30, 2021

Nvidia’s new Ada Lovelace GPUs will directly rival AMD’s next-generation RDNA 3 GPUs under its upcoming RX 7000 lineup. There is also speculation of multi-chip module (MCM) GPUs from Nvidia, but those will mainly target Datacenters and AI Segments. Rumor has it that these MCM GPUs will be based on Lovelace’s succeeding microarchitecture, codenamed Hopper.

However, Nvidia will not be using the MCM design for its Lovelace GPUs as those will feature a traditional monolithic design, used on the RTX 3000 series.

The industry leak doesn’t talk about a launch date for the RTX 4000 lineup, but it will likely happen in the middle of the year in 2022 similar to the RTX 3000 series. More detailed leaks are expected to surface in the upcoming months.