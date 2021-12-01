E-Auction for Universal Number Plates Continues in Punjab

Punjab’s Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control (ET&NC) Department has started another e-auction for universal number plates to encourage the public in getting a special registration number plate for their vehicles.

For both, passenger vehicles and motorbikes the bidding will start from December 1 and continue till January 7, 2022, as per the schedule mentioned in the image. However, the EN&TC department will not be holding an e-auction for commercial vehicles this time. Those interested can participate in the e-auction via the Punjab ET&NC department’s official website.

The step is intended to prompt the masses to get their vehicles registered, which will allow the department to ensure a healthy revenue channel as well. In addition, the e-auction will enable people to reserve a registration number of their liking without physically visiting the office.

The authorities are also cracking down on the use of unauthorized number plates. The National Highway and Motorway Police (NHMP) has launched a campaign against unauthorized number plates on vehicles. It stated in an official update a month ago, that vehicles with unauthorized number plates will not be allowed to travel on the motorway.

A report revealed that the highway fines have been stagnant for the last 25 to 30 years. The NHMP also agreed to increase fines for traffic violations on the motorway through appropriate amendments.