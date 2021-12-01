FBR Warns Sugar Traders of Action on Failure to Comply With Track & Trace System

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has advised all the Chambers of Commerce & Industries, trade entities, and trade associations of the country to strictly comply with the legal requirements of the Track & Trace System for the sugar sector to avoid any legal actions.

Advertisement

In this connection, Project Director Track and Trace System, FBR, issued a letter to all the stakeholders.

ALSO READ Rupee Recovers Against the US Dollar Second Day in a Row

In the letter, FBR has referred to Sales Tax General Order No.05 of 2021, wherein it was notified that no sugar bags, for the current crushing season 2021-22, would be allowed to move out from a production site and the factory premises or warehouses without affixation of tax stamps and Unique Identification Marks (UIMs) with effect from 11 November 2021.

ALSO READ FBR Further Extends the Deadline for Corporate Digital Payments

FBR has highlighted that all supply chain operators including distributors, wholesalers, dealers, and retailers are also required not to accept or receive or sell any sugar bag of the current season without the tax stamp.

In case of non-compliance by any supply chain operator, action will be initiated in accordance with the provision of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.