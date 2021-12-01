Over 4,000 Dengue Cases Reported in Islamabad This Season

More than 4,000 cases of dengue virus have been reported in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the current season, revealed District Health Officer (DHO) Islamabad during a meeting of the Standing Committee on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination on Wednesday.

DHO Islamabad informed the committee, chaired by Khalid Hussain Magsi, about the campaign launched by the federal government to eradicate the dengue virus in ICT. He informed that more than 4,000 cases of dengue virus have been reported in ICT, out of which more than 97% of cases were addressed by DHO.

He informed that a door-to-door surveillance campaign was initiated on Union Council level for awareness of the public regarding the precautionary measures and elimination of dengue larva.

The committee directed the Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) to ensure the availability of lifesaving drugs in the market. The committee also directed DRAP to ensure that doctors write the generic formula instead of the drug name in their prescription for the facilitation of the patients.

The committee further directed the management of the DRAP to provide complete detail of the prices of drugs increased during the last three years.

Parliamentarians Jai Parkash, Dr. Muhammad Afzal Khan Dhandla, Dr. Nousheen Hamid, Zille Huma, Fozia Behram, Aliya Hamza Malik, Dr. Seemi Bukhari, Dr. Nisar Ahmed Cheema, Dr. Darshan, Ramesh Lal, Dr. Shazia Sobia Aslam, Shams-un-Nisa, and Uzma Riaz attended the meeting.