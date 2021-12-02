Asad Umar Reviews Implementation Plans of Major PSDP Projects

Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Special Initiatives Asad Umar reviewed the implementation plan of major development projects of the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP).

The Minister was briefed on the progress of various projects, including two major road projects in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) namely “Upgradation and Widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (167 km)” and “Updated Progress on Naltar Valley Road of GB”.

Minister was briefed regarding the progress of hiring private specialist firms for monitoring and major development projects progress update.

The Minister directed the department concerned to expeditiously work on the remaining two bridges of the “Upgradation and Widening of Jaglot-Skardu Road (167 km)” project, a very important artery in GB, and complete it as soon as possible. This will trigger and boost domestic and international tourism in the region, he remarked.

It was noted that more than two-third length of Naltar Valley Road was blacktopped. The Minister directed the officials concerned to fully mobilize the required resources to ensure completion of the road by June 2022. He said that this road project would open up the doors for tourism and contribute to the creation of more job opportunities while casting a socio-economic impact on the region.

Asad Umar was also apprised of the progress and status of land acquisition for the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway. He said the land acquisition for the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway should be completed on a priority basis so that construction could be started in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2021-22. He directed the National Highway Authority to ensure effective coordination with provincial and district administrations for timely resolution of the issues of project sites.

Member (Implementation & Monitoring) Planning Commission apprised the Minister of the shortlisting of 17 private specialist firms for monitoring. The monitoring reports will be submitted by these firms after the mid of December 2021.

During the meeting, the Minister also reviewed the progress of Mohmand Dam and Dasu Dam and emphasized the priority funding to these projects.

Director-General Monitoring & Evaluation and other senior officials from different departments attended the meeting.