Efforts Afoot to Enhance Gas Supply in Winter: Petroleum Division

A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy (CCOE) was informed on Thursday about the efforts to enhance the natural gas supply during the winter season.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar was briefed by the petroleum division on the projected natural gas supply in the country for winter.

During the meeting petroleum division presented different policy options for the management of the gas supply side. CCoE directed the petroleum division to ensure maximum gas supply while ensuring implementation of a demand management plan as already approved by the cabinet.

CCoE also reviewed the Circular Debt Report October 2021 submitted by the power division. The committee appreciated the sustained reduction in the accumulation of circular debt. The meeting was informed that the performance of the distribution companies (DISCOs) is continually improving. The sector is also adjusting to the post-Covid scenario where the collection of dues had dropped significantly. The government has been releasing the budget subsidy amount as per the plan in order to ensure the sustainability of the sector.

The Committee also considered the summary presented by the power division on the implementation of CCoE decisions. It was informed that all new renewable energy (RE) projects will participate in the open competitive bidding process to ensure the least cost procurement of renewable electricity.

The CCoE approved the summary and recommended expediting the bidding process at the meeting. Asad Umar directed the power division to present a detailed roadmap with millstones for the establishment of RE projects, including the potential locations and details of the competitive process to the CCoE in the next meeting.

The meeting was attended by the Minister for Finance, Minister for Energy, Minister for Maritime Affairs, Advisor to PM on Commerce & Industries, Chairman OGRA, Chairman NEPRA, representatives of regulatory authorities and other senior officials.