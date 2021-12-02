Banks’ Exposure Limit for Housing and Construction Sector Up by 25%: SBP

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has revised up the exposure limit of investment and financing from 15 percent to 25 percent for banks to help banking companies achieve targets for the housing and construction sector.

Advertisement

The banking regulator has been aggressive to promote the housing and construction sector to reduce the deficit of housing demand across the country and stir up construction activities to generate economic opportunities in different sectors.

With the increase in the exposure limit, the banking companies could generate more funds to cater to the demand of the housing and construction sector, mainly for the customers such as builders and developers, residential, and non-residential citizens.

In April 2021, to increase funding for housing and construction through capital markets and microfinance banks (MFBs), the State Bank allowed the counting of the following exposures of banks/DFIs towards the achievement of their housing and construction finance mandatory targets: